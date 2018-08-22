Mirwaiz extends Eid greetings to people

Srinagar:
Mutahida Majlise Ulema patron and Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq extended his warm greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah including the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha .
In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz in his Eid message said the occasion of Eid ul has a significance as there is a great history behind sacrificing animals as the act reminds the people of the courage and patience shown by the Prophet Ibraheem( AS) and Ismaeel(AS) Mirwaiz said in J&K, Eid ul Azha has come at a time when there is an all-out assault our identity and citizenship rights as anti-Kashmir forces are trying their level best to change the majority character and disputed nature of the State. Mirwaiz said people of J&K irrespective of cast creed, region must take a pledge to protect State Subject Law and to remain rock solid to foil all bids aimed at changing the demography of the State. On this auspicious occasion, people of state must vow to take the ongoing freedom struggle toward.
Mirwaiz urged all sections of society to refrain from extravaganza and to observe Eid with austerity. He appealed well to do people to help poor and destitute and also the victims of Delhi’s aggression in Kashmir so that they too can celebrate Eid. The Mirwaiz also hailed the courage and resilience of Kashmiri political prisoners who are languishing in various jails in and outside the State.