Mirwaiz expresses sorrow over demise of Syed Maqbool, Kawa

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) and the patron, Awami Action Committee, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed sorrow over the demise of the former Chief Engineer Syed Maqbool Ahmed of Qamarwari—who belonged to a family that has been a great supported of the people’s movement for self determination. Paying tributes to the deceased, Mirwaiz said that late Syed was a genuine and learned person and a noble soul.
Mirwaiz visited the family of the deceased at Qamarwari to express solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family and offered special fateh prayers for the departed soul.
Mirwaiz also condoled the demise of close aide of Mirwaiz family, Abdul Ahmed Kawa of Alamgari Bazar. Mirwaiz prayed for the highest standards for the deceased hereafter.
Geelani pays tributes to slain Baramulla militants
Srinagar: Paying tributes to the youth slain militants in Baramulla gunfight, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Thursday that the youth were sacrificing their precious lives for the people of Kashmir.
Blaming “stubborn attitude” of Delhi’s leadership for bloodshed, Hurriyat chairman said that “their denial and unconcern is the sole reason for this unabated bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir.” Meanwhile Remembering the Handwara and Kupwara massacres, Geelani said that “forces have left their brutal footprints in every nook & corner of the state, where armed forces yet again de-shaped and molested the already bloated face of the so-called Indian democracy. People were peacefully protesting against the highhandedness of forces when they were showered with bullets from all around.” “History may have not witnessed such heinous acts of barbarism when peaceful protests were suddenly trapped in a pool of bullets.”