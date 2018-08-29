Mirwaiz expresses sorrow over demise of Syed Javed Hamdani

Srinagar:
Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the demise of Syed Javed Hamdani in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
In a statement, Mirwaiz said that Hamdani, who hailed from Nabdipora Hawal in Srinagar, was a true and selfless supporter of Kashmir cause.
Hamdani, who owned a printing press in Rawalpindi, passed away last night after brief illness. “The deceased spent his entire life serving Kashmir cause and fighting for rights of Kashmiris,” said the Mirwaiz, in the statement.
He said the deceased was one of the close associates of the son of Mohajir-e-millat Mirwaiz Yousuf who migrated to Pakistan-administered-Kashmir who played a vital role in highlighting Kashmri cause.
Terming his death as a huge void, Mirwaiz expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.