Mirwaiz expresses solidarity with victims of Budgam fire incident

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 01, 2018:
Expressing deep anguish over the huge loss of property in the fire incident at Budgam, patron of Darul-Khair Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed hearty solidarity and sympathy to almost dozen families, whose houses got damaged in the blaze and stressed for the immediate rehabilitate of the sufferers.
According to a statement issued here by the Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil, on the directions of Mirwaiz a delegation of the organization lead by Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon,Molvi Khizar Mohammad Wani, Mursaleen Muzzam,Hakeem Ghulam Mohammad, Mohammad Ashraf went to Budgam and distributed Rice, blankets and Kitchen Kits among the sufferers as interim relief and also expressed sympathy to those whose houses gutted in the deadly blaze.
It is pertinent to mention here that Darul-Khair Mirwaiz Manzil since its inception has been providing immediate support to poor, destitute, needy and also the suffers of natural calamities including floods and fire.