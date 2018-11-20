About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mirwaiz expresses shock over TeH leader's killing

Published at November 20, 2018 03:25 PM 0Comment(s)819views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Tuesday expressed shock over the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) leader Hafizullah Mir in south Kashmi’s Anantnag district.

 “Shocked and deeply saddened by the killing of resistance leader Hafizullah Mir of Anantnag released from jail after two years, who was being repeatedly threatened for past one month!” Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.

Mir was shot dead and his wife injured after unknown gunmen upon them at their residence in Achabal area of the district today morning.

Mir, according to a statement released by the TeH, was receiving death threats on phone from past some time. 

Mirwaiz also condemned the use of force on protesters in Shopian where clashes followed after a gunfight in which four militants were  killed.

“In the meanwhile, Indian forces pumped bullets onto protesting civilians in Nandigam Shopian not even sparing young girls three of who have critical bullet wounds! Persecution of leadership continues as Yasin Sahab is again arbitrarily detained (sic),” Mirwaiz tweeted.

 

