Mirwaiz expresses grief over Mirza Hafizullah’s demise

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat (M) Chairman and president Auqaf Jama Masjid Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Mirza Hafizulla of Mandibal Nowshera Srinagar.

In a statement issued here Hurriyat (M) spokesperson said Mirza Hafizulla was a prominent ‘pro-freedom’ activist, trader and former President Jamia Market Traders Federation.

Lauding the deceased’s contributions on socio-political front, Mirwaiz said Mirza Hafizulla throughout his life was associated with Mirwaiz family particularly with Shaheed-e-Milat Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq sahib. He said the contribution by Mirza Hafizulla towards the betterment of Jamia Market can never be forgotten.

Mirwaiz while condoling the sad demise with the bereaved family especially with the sons of the deceased prayed for the highest standards in jannah for the departed soul.