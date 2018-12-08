About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mirwaiz expresses grief over loss of lives in Poonch mishap

Published at December 08, 2018 11:50 AM 0Comment(s)903views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in an accident at Mandi area of Poonch district.  

At least 11 passengers died while several others were critically injured when the bus they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge in Mandi area of Poonch district today morning.

“Deeply grieved at the loss of life in the tragic road accident at Poonch. My condolences to the affected families. Pray to almighty for speedy recovery of the injured,” Mirwaiz wrote on twitter.

