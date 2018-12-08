Mirwaiz expresses grief over loss of lives in Poonch mishap

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in an accident at Mandi area of Poonch district.
At least 11 passengers died while several others were critically injured when the bus they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge in Mandi area of Poonch district today morning.
“Deeply grieved at the loss of life in the tragic road accident at Poonch. My condolences to the affected families. Pray to almighty for speedy recovery of the injured,” Mirwaiz wrote on twitter.