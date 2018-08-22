Mirwaiz expresses grief over Kishtwar mishaps

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed his grief over the death of 18 people in two separate road accidents in Kishtwar in last two days and termed the deaths as very unfortunate.
In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz said that almost every day, people die in road accidents and landslides in J&K and it is the responsibility of concerned authorities to plug the loopholes to bring down the number of accidents that are taking serious toll on human life.
Mirwaiz expressed solidarity with families of those whose dear ones died in the road accidents at Kishtwar and prayed for the speedy recovery of injured.