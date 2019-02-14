Mirwaiz expresses concern over mysterious school explosion

Srinagar:
Expressing concern over serious injuries caused to 28 students in a school at Pulwama district in a mysterious explosion, chairman, Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday condemned the incident—alleging “such incidents have taken place in the past as well in various places across Kashmir killing and injuring children.”
In a statement issued here, Mirwiaz said that due to the prevailing level of huge political instability in Kashmir, no citizen is and feels secure in the Valley elderly, youth, women or children. “All this is the direct out-come of the lingering Kashmir dispute,” he said. Mirwaiz prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured students and expressed solidarity and sympathy with their families.