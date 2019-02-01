Mirwaiz expresses concern over drug abuse among youth of Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Expressing serious concern over alarming increase in drug abuse among the youth of the valley, Chairman Hurriyat(M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said “Kashmiri nation has to come together against this menace before it turns uglier and the situation goes out of hands.”
Addressing the Friday gathering Mirwaiz said that growing drug abuse among the youth is fast emerging as a major challenge and eating into the vitals of our society and future.
Mirwaiz said that even girls are falling prey to it.
He said that during a recent meeting with elderly from downtown, it came to fore that Gani Stadium, areas around revered Makhdoom sahab shrine, Malkhah graveyard, old buildings and also the areas around Eidgah have become dens where dealers supply and distribute drugs among youth.
Mirwaiz urged every section of society including parents, teachers, Imams, preachers, social activists and doctors to come forward and work for the awareness and eradication of drug addiction in Kashmir.