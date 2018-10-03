Mirwaiz expresses concern on setting up of army camp in Kulgam's Redwani

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressing concern on the setting up of the camp in Redwani said in a statement “the setting up of army camp in Redwani area of Kulgam is a matter of concern and the setting up of camps within the radius of just three kilometres is a ploy to instill fear among the residents of south Kashmir.”
The Quimoh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district remained shut for fifth consecutive day with the protestors demanding removal of army camp in Redwani area.
The areas affected in Qaimoh include Hawura, Mishpora, Ghat, Redwani and Khudwani.
APHC also condemned nocturnal raids in Tral and Hajin areas and harassment of the people.
[Pic used in news is representational]