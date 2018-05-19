About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Modi's Visit

Mirwaiz detained

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was detained after he tried to march towards Lal Chowk on Saturday.

A spokesperson of Hurriyat said that: “Mirwaiz was detained outside his Nigeen residence as soon as he tried to march towards the Lal Chowk.”

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had asked people to assemble in Lal Chowk against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State of Jammu Kashmir.

A complete shutdown is being observed across Kashmir while internet has also been snapped in Kashmir.

From last few days, security has been heightened across the Valley especially in the areas through which PM Modi’s movement is expected.

The venue where Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate ring road projects in Srinagar has been virtually turned into the fortress with civilian traffic movement halted through the roads leading to the venue

 

