Mirwaiz denounces minor boy’s killing

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly condemned the killing of minor boy Atif Ahmad in Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

“Condemn and deeply saddened at the killing of 11 year old Atif in Hajin. It is heart wrenching that the young child was lost in such a manner. My heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and dua for jannah for the innocent soul,” Mirwaiz tweeted.

Body of Atif, who was taken hostage by militants, was retrieved from the encounter site in Hajin. Bodies of two militants were also recovered from the debris.

The 18-hour long encounter had taken place in Atif’s 2-storey house on Thursday and concluded on Friday.