Mirwaiz denounces criminal silence of world forums, Muslim bodies

Srinagar:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman and patron of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly condemned Israel’s open aggression against Palestinian people which has resulted in the death of more than 58 Palestinians and hundreds seriously wounded stating that it is the worst form of state terrorism of which the world cannot ignore.
Mirwaiz in a statement issued to GNS expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Palestine in Gaza and stated that people of Kashmir stand with the people of Palestine at this hour of grief and sorrow.
He said it was unfortunate that the world bodies who claim to be the champions of human rights have put a deaf ear to Israel’s fresh war crimes and that Muslim organizations of the world too have remained silent over the brutal massacre of people of Palestine. He said that the criminal silence adopted the world forums and the Muslim organizations over the genocide of Palestinian people has pushed the morale of Israeli soldiers further up to kill more innocent Palestinian Muslims.