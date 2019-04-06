Mirwaiz denounces barring Friday prayers at Jamia

April 06, 2019 |

Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Friday denounced government’s decision of once again barring congregational Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid on the auspicious occasion of Mehraj-e-Alam (SAW).

In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz alleged “disallowing the people from offering congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid, the spiritual centre of people—where masjlis-e-Toba-e-Istigfaar was to be held, has deeply hurt religious sentiments of hundreds of people hurt.”

Mirwaiz said repeatedly locking down the Jamia Masjid was unacceptable and stated that while entire Muslim Umaah is observing Mehraj-e-Alam with religious fervour, thousands of Kashmiri people were deprived of their religious right and stopped from attending the traditional religious event at Jamia Masjid as stringent curbs were in place amid heavy deployment of forces. Mirwaiz said that religious rights of people are also not spared.

Mirwaiz said that the policy of oppression being followed in Kashmir is nothing but a sheer political vendetta against the people and to punish them.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat spokesman strongly condemned the use of force against the inmates at Central Jail terming the move as ultimate highhandedness on part of the jail authorities stating that beating inmates have left at least five prisoners badly injured and the assault against inmates has raised the apprehensions that prisoners were living under a great risk and life threat to them.