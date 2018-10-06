Mirwaiz denounces arrest spree

‘Recreational facilities, cricket fields no substitute for RSD’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Oct 05:
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday denounced the arrests and restrictions imposed on separatist leaders by the government ahead of the municipal elections and called on people to boycott the polls and observe shutdown on October 8.
Addressing a Friday congregational prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said the arrests and restrictions on separatist leaders can’t change the ground reality as people have “out rightly rejected the election drama enacted by the Government of India (GoI)”.
“Arrest spree continues today as the state readies to forcibly thrust the election drama on people, who have out rightly reject it,” he said.
Terming the municipal elections as “part of ploy by the GoI to impose its authoritarianism in the state”, Mirwaiz said, “Kashmiri people will accept only one election that will allow them to decide their future.”
“These elections are nothing but the extend version of India’s military operation in the state. There will be only one election in Kashmir and that is right to self-determination,” Mirwaiz said amid pro-freedom slogans from the audience.
“For Kashmir holding of any elections panchayat or parliament has lost all value. It is exercise in futility,” he said and appealed people to stay away from these elections and observe civil curfew on October 8, when the first phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections would be held.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called on people to boycott polls and observe complete shutdown on October 8.
After Friday prayers, several separatist activists staged a protest outside Jamia Masjid against the arrest spree of Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth.
The four-phase ULB polls in the State would be held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.
Mirwaiz said recreational facilities and cricket fields are no substitute for right to self determination promised to people of J&K. “Seventy years of relentless struggle has proved that people want right to self determination to determine their fate”.
He said right of self-determination is the most democratic and simple way to resolve the Kashmir dispute.
“Alternative method of dialogue among stakeholders is also available. Both are reasonable means of conflict resolution and of ensuring peace and prosperity for all in the region that can result as a consequence of it,” Mirwaiz said.