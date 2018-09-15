Mirwaiz demands dimilitarisation, repealing of ‘black laws’

‘Coercion, repression, military might never succeeded in suppressing Kashmiris’
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sept 14:
Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday said repealing of “black laws” and demilitarization will help improve the current situation in the Valley.
Addressing Friday congregation prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said the Government of India should remove bunkers, barricade and watchtowers to improve the situation on the ground.
He said coercion, repression, arrogance or military might have never succeeded in suppressing voices of Kashmiri populace, which is evident from the fact that third generation of Kashmiris was on roads fighting for right to self-determination.
“Peoples just political movements across the globe aren’t suppressed by the might of power and neither will ours,” he said adding, “Kashmir dispute has to be resolved politically in keeping with peoples will and choice by granting them their inalienable right to self-determination”.
Mirwaiz said instead of learning from past mistakes, GoI was continuing to follow the policy of denial in Kashmir.
“They are bringing in more forces and companies of CRPF and other forces to suppress us instead of looking at the reality,” he said.
Kashmiri people, he said, reject all “elections and democracy of India.”
Mirwaiz said in coming days. the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) would spread the ‘no election only self-determination’ agenda through all the media available and at each level.
“Any election for building roads or drains isn’t acceptable to people of the State,” he said.
Referring to the recent statement of new United Nations Human Rights Commissioner on human rights violations in Kashmir, Mirwaiz said UNHR Commissioner statement proves that India’s record in Jammu and Kashmir on human rights is “disturbing.”
He said there are numerous rights abuse cases in Jammu and Kashmir and that was the reason why UNHR Commissioner has asked India to “grant people of the State their right to self-determination.”
He said on behalf of people of the State, he welcomes the UNHR Commissioner’s statement and regretting that GoI has rejected it.
“They (GoI) don’t accept reality,” he said.
Mirwaiz said similar reports and statements by Organisation of Islamic Countries and Amnesty International are also being rejected by GoI.
“Their (GoI) self-proclaimed democracy and their claims of having regard for human emotions is all a farce,” he said they claim are all gone.
He said the GoI can’t keep fooling the world community and their own citizens for long about the reality on the ground in the State.
