Mirwaiz demands ban on using pellet guns

Demanding immediate ban on the use of pellet guns in Kashmiri, Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday said Kashmir is the only place in the world where lethal pellets are used against a populace with impunity as a means of ‘repression and dealing with civilian protests.’
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq visited SMHS hospital to meet the family of pellet victim Hiba Jan of Shopian.
Mirwaiz in a statement said that Delhi which does not want to resolve the Kashmir dispute, but instead wants to exert control over the people and territory of J&K by using its forces and arming them with special powers and laws to free them from any accountability and prosecution.
“The consequence of which is that today our toddlers are also not safe in their mothers lap as was seen in the case of 18 month-old baby Hiba Jan who showered with pellets at her home and today doctors are struggling to save her badly perforated eye,” said Mirwaiz.
According to a statement, Mirwaiz who visited the SMHS hospital where this toddler baby Hiba a shocking victim of pellet horror underwent a second eye-surgery in just five days, was deeply pained to see her in such condition and expressed solidarity with her distraught parents praying for the little angle’s speedy recovery.
Mirwaiz told her parents that entire Kashmiri nation was praying for the speedy recovery of their daughter.
It was an emotionally charged moment in the hospital when Mirwaiz said that such inhuman act of violence inflicted upon infants will break the heart of any person having a heart and he was no exception.
Mirwaiz said that little Hiba who is writhing in pain stands an eye-opener for the entire international community and people of India as to how ruthless and “brute force” can be that it can even be used against infants and toddlers in Kashmir.
Mirwaiz asked Dehli to immediately stop the use of this tyrannical and most cruel use of pellet guns.
Mirwaiz also urged the international community to take strong note of the use of pellets on Kashmiri people being used as a means of “repression” and take steps in ensuring the use of pellets is banned in Valley.