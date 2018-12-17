Mirwaiz defies house arrest to march towards Badami Bagh Cantonment, detained

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was detained on Monday after he defied his house arrest and tried to march towards Badami Bagh Cantonment here.
Reports said Mirwaiz came out of his Nigeen residence and attempted to take out a march along with his supporters towards Badami Bagh.
However, a contingent of police deployed outside his house foiled the march by detaining Mirwaiz and his supporters.
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for shutdown till today against the killing of seven civilians at Sirnoo, Pulwama.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have also called for a march to Badami Bagh army base today to protest against the killings in Pulwama.
On Saturday seven civilians were killed and over 30 others injured in forces action during clashes near gunfight site at Sirnoo. Three militants and an Army man were also killed in the gunfight.
