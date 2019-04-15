Mirwaiz condoles with AAC provincial president

April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat (M) Chairman and Awami Action Committee (AaC) head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of AAC provincial president, Abdul Ghani Shah of Kishtwar. Mirwaiz prayed for the departed soul and forbearance of the family.

Mirwaiz also talked to Abdul Ghani Shah over phone and extended his heartfelt condolences and prayed for highest standards in Jannah for the deceased.

Meanwhile, AAC held a condolence meeting at Mirwaiz Manzil to express their condolences and extended its sympathies and solidarity to Mr. Shah and family.