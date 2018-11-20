Mirwaiz condoles Tableegi Jamaat patron’s demise

SRINAGAR:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt condolence over the demise of prominent Islamic scholar of the sub-continent and the Pakistan Tableegi Jamaat patron Alhaj Abdul Wahab—saying that the religious contribution of the deceased deserves rich tributes.
In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz termed the demise of Wahab as a great lost for not only the Muslim religious parties and the Muslims of the sub-continent but the entire Muslim world and prayed for the highest standards for the deceased in Janah. Mirwaiz also prayed to Almighty to grant patience to the family members of deceased.
Meanwhile, Mirwaiz paid tributes to two militants killed in an encounter with forces at Zainapora Shopian—Nawaz Ahmed Wagay and Yawar Ahmed Wani—saying that “youth were spilling their blood for Kashmir the cause.” “Despite unleashing ultimate repression in Kashmir, New Delhi has failed to break the resolve of freedom loving people of Kashmir fighting for their legitimate birth right, the right to self determination.”