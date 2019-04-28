Mirwaiz condoles demise of G H Mir

April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Patron of Darul Khair, Mirwaiz Manzil, Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq Saturday expressed his heartfelt condolence on the demise of a prominent businessman and the founder chairman of HK cements Alhaj Khawja Ghulam Hassan Mir of Athwajan.

In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz termed the death of Mir as a big loss to the business fraternity of Kashmir. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq extended sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed to almighty for the highest standards in Janah for the departed soul. The deceased was a regular contributor to Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil.

On the directions of Mirwaiz, a delegation of Darul Khair visited Athwajan Srinagar and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and offered special prayers for the deceased.

