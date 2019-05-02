Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

May 02, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Thursday condemned the detention of dozens of youth in south Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Mirwaiz "strongly condemn the daily arrest spree of youth from Pulwama and Shopian".

"Continued repression in #SouthKahmir is heart rendering. Unless all those who claim to speak for fundamental #HumanRights of all don’t speak up, people of Kashmir will continue to be at the receiving end, " he wrote.

Ahead of the third phase of polling for Anantnag parliamentary constituency scheduled on 6 May, dozens of youth were detained from various villages in Shopian and Pulwama districts during past few days.