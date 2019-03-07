Mirwaiz condemns slapping of PSA on Yasin Mailk

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Thursday condemened the slapping of Public Safety Act (PSA) on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik.

He said that such "tactics will stop people and leadership from demanding peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute."

"Strongly condemn slapping of draconian PSA and shifting to #KotBalwalJail Jammu of #YasinMalik & others by the authorities. These illegal & undemocratic tactics will not stop people & leadership from demanding peaceful resolution of #KashmirDispute in accordance with people’s will," Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.