Mirwaiz condemns ‘nocturnal raids, arrests’ by police in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday condemned the “nocturnal raids” and the “arrests” of resistance activists in Srinagar.
Taking to twitter Mirwaiz said that the family members of those whose houses were raided were beaten and harassed.
“Nocturnal raids by police on resistance activists and people’s homes in Srinagar city in connection with Human Rights Week! Family members ruthlessly beaten and harassed, activists arrested while others on the run! What state aggression! Even Peaceful candle light protests against Human Rights abuses a threat to the mighty rulers whose standard response is repression repression and still more repression!,” he wrote on twitter.
Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik have asked people to observe Human rights week from December 3, hold peaceful protests and candlelight vigils after evening prayers to highlight human rights violations in Kashmir.