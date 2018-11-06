Mirwaiz condemns killing of Shopian civilian

Expresses concern over huge losses caused to apple, other crops
Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday condemned the killing of a civilian, Shahid Mansoor allegdly by forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz said that “brutal killing of Shahid was a cold blooded murder as according to his family he was abducted and later killed by the forces.”
“It was a glaring example of how under the grab of infamous and brutal CASO our youth are being killed and targeted on a daily basis,” Mirwaiz said. He also paid tributes to the armed youth Shaheen Irfan who was killed in an encounter in Gagran Shopian and said that “the intransigence of GOI on Kashmir disputes is pushing the youth towards picking up guns.” Meanwhile, Mirwaiz expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of prominent political figure of Azad Kashmir, Sardar Khalid Ibrahim who was the son of former president AJK Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, a close associate of Mujajire Millat Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah.