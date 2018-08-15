About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mirwaiz condemns ‘harassment’ of Shahid’s family

Srinagar:

 Hurriyat M Chairman today condemned the harrasment of Shahid Ul Islam’s family.
“Strongly condemn &protest tormenting of wife & children of Hurriyat leader Shahid-ul-Islam by Indian agencies, repeatedly visiting his home to harass them, as Shahid is arbitrarily detained with no charges proved against him, in subhuman conditions of Tihar Jail for his political beliefs," Mirwaiz tweeted today.
Earlier, wife of Shahid Ul Islam, Nuzhat Qadri, had said that the family is being harassed by Indian agencies since his husband has been jailed by NIA.

