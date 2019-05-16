Mirwaiz condemns Govt’s directive asking students from JK not to take admission in PaK

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq Wednesday condemned Government’s directive—asking students from Jammu and Kashmir not to take admission in educational institutions in Pakistan Administered Kashmir called it ‘unfortunate politicization of education’, which violates the fundamental right of students to seek education anywhere on the globe.

Besides, Mirwaiz said it has put the career of those studying there in jeopardy and uncertainty.

According to a statement issued to KNS, Mirwaiz said “Kashmiri students like students worldwide have every right to study anywhere they choose and barring them from seeking admission in educational institutions of Pakistan administered Kashmir which is part of entire J&K of which they are state subjects, makes no sense.”

Mirwaiz said after suspension of cross LOC trade that has greatly affected the traders and those associated with it and the economy, this is another regressive move adversely affecting the students of the state this time.

He urged those in power not to play politics with the career of Kashmiri students and take back this unreasonable diktat.