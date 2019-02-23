About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mirwaiz condemns crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami, says 'force, intimidation' will only worsen situation

Published at February 23, 2019 01:52 PM 0Comment(s)3069views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday condemned JKLF chief Yasin Malik's detention and the crackdown on the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir leadership, saying force and intimidation will only worsen the situation.

Police swooped on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir members in Kashmir during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and detained around two dozen of its cadres, including its chief Abdul Hamid Fayaz - hours after JKLF chief Yasin Malik was detained on Friday night.

"Strongly Condemn the nocturnal crackdown on Jamat e Islami leadership and cadres and the arrest of Yasin Malik. Such illegal and coercive measures against Kashmiri’s are futile and will not change realities on ground. Force and intimidation will only worsen the situation," Mirwaiz posted in twitter. 

The crackdown came days after an Fidayeen attack on a convoy in Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14.

