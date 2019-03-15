Mirwaiz condemns Christchurch mosque attacks

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday condemened the twin attacks in Christchurch mosques in New Zealand that left 40 people dead and 20 injured.

"Shocked and Deeply grieved by the barbaric attack at twin mosques in #Christchurch New Zealand. Multiple fatalities feared. Once again Humanity becomes a casualty . Condemnation beyond words. prayers for the victims," Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.

Forty people were killed and 20 more were seriously injured in armed assaults on two Christchurch mosques on Friday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack," she said. "From what we know, it does appear to have been well planned."

"Two explosive devices attached to suspect vehicles have now been found and they have been disarmed," she added.