Mirwaiz concerned over stranded passengers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 07:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Thursday expressed deep concern about the fate of people stranded on highways, roads and airports due to inclement weather and asked Kashmiris to help each other in this hour of crisis.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Mirwaiz said, “Deeply concerned that hundreds of people are stranded on highways, airports due to inclement weather, facing a lot of hardships, scores of Umrah pilgrims also stranded in Delhi having been asked to stay there till Feb 18 by airlines providing no assistance. Since there are no arrangements in place by the authorities I appeal to people in J&K /Delhi / highway to help the stranded travellers, pray to Almighty that those trapped in snow are rescued safely.”