Mirwaiz concerned over setting up of army camp in Kulgam

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday termed setting up of an army camp in Redwani area of Kulgam as a matter of concern.
Party spokesperson said that setting up camps within the radius of just three kilometers is a ploy to instill fear among the residents of south Kashmir.
“Because of the new camp, people living in 2000 houses will have to live in a constant fear every day and night and that the camp should be immediately removed or else people would be left with the no option other than to migrate,” he said. Meanwhile, the Hurriyat condemned the nocturnal raids in Tral and Hajin areas followed by “arrests of innocent youth and harassment” of the entire population terming it completely unjustified.