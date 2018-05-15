Mirwaiz chairs Hurriyat (M) meet to finalize ‘Haft-e-Shahdat’ program

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A meeting of APHC (M) chaired by its Chairman Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq was held at the conglomerate’s headquarters in Rajbagh Srinagar.
Apart from discussing the ongoing political situation at length, “the participants also finalized the arrangements for observing the “Haft-e-Shahdat” program, commencing from May 16, to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of Shaheed-e-Millat, Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Abdul Gani Lone, martyrs of Hawal and all the martyrs of movement,” Hurriyat (M) statement said.
Paying rich tributes the participants stated that the people of Kashmir have offered huge and continue to offer great sacrifices of their life, limb and property for the rightful cause, statement said, adding: “Sacrifices made by Shaheed-e-Millat, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat and others for the nation are written with golden letters in the history of Kashmir.”
Asserting that it was due to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people and their leadership that Kashmir movement was alive, statement quoting APHC (M) leaders said that “unless a solution to the Kashmir issue was achieved based on universal principle of self determination and in accordance with the aspirations of the people, stability in India, Pakistan and entire South Asia would elude the region”.
Statement added the participants stated that while the world community realizes the compelling reality of the Kashmir dispute , it is not actively involved in resolving it which is regrettable.
APHC (M) statement condemned the arrest of a student of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora along with his father. Statement said that stopping a bus of the University and noting down details of several students is intimidation and sheer harassment of the student community.