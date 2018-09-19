Mirwaiz chairs Hurriyat (M) meet

Hurriyat team to apprise UNHRC session in Geneva about HR abuses by forces in Kashmir
Hurriyat team to apprise UNHRC session in Geneva about HR abuses by forces in Kashmir
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 18:
Hurriyat Conference (M) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq held a crucial meeting to discuss the prevailing political situation in the State.
The meeting was chaired by Mirwaiz at the amalgam’s Rajbagh headquarters.
“The meeting, which was attended by all constituents of the conglomerate, took note of the recent remarks of United Nations Human Rights Council chief Michelle Bachelt on J&K and expressed satisfaction over it,” a Hurriyat (M) spokesman said.
He said members termed it a positive development stating that UN has started playing a pro active role on Kashmir dispute by taking note of serious human rights abuses taking place here and supporting peoples’ Right of Self Determination.
“All members expressed serious concern over the continued Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) by forces in the Valley especially in south Kashmir resulting in killing and maiming of youth, thrashing of inmates and vandalizing of properties causing great distress to those living there and grief to all,” the spokesman said.
He said members termed “CASO as State terrorism of worst kind to intimidate and harass people and called for its immediate end.”
Expressing strong resentment over killing of peaceful protesters, the meeting terming it as highly condemnable and inhuman .
The participants of the meeting said “open aggression against people of Kashmir reflects the frustration of lakhs of forces deployed in Valley as they have failed to break the resolve of people who are fighting for their legitimate right of self determination.”
They condemned the raids being conducted by police and paramilitary forces on houses of separatists leaders and activists and arresting them and lodging them in various jails or forcing them to come to police stations daily ahead of the local bodies and panchayat polls.
They said people of Kashmir reject all electoral dramas and only seek right of self determination.
The participants said they would continue to fight to right to self determination till the goal is achieved.
They said the Hurriyat team presently camping in Geneva would participate in the ongoing UNHRC session on human rights and raise grave human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in Kashmir.
“The Hurriyat team will ensure that Government of India is pressurized to stop human rights abuses by its forces in Kashmir,” they said.