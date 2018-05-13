Mirwaiz chairs ACC meeting, announces program for ‘Martyrs Week’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Awami Action Committee (AAC) Saturday said an important meeting of its leaders, activists and workers was held at the party headquarters Mirwaiz Manzil, Rajouri Kadal.
The meeting was presided over by AAC patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who was released from the house detention this morning, AAC statement said.
Statement said: “The meeting finalized the preparations for the 28th martyrdom anniversaries of founder of AAC and the beloved religious and political leader of people late Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Farooq (RA) and the martyrs of Hawal massacre of May 21, 1990.”
“On the occasion, rich tributes were paid to Shaheed-e-Milat Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq and Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Khawja Abdul Gani Lone, martyrs of Hawal massacre and all the martyrs of Kashmir,” statement said.
Speaking on the occasion, statement quoting AAC patron and APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said: “While we are paying tributes to our great martyrs, the fact is that even today Kashmiris especially our youth continue to sacrifice their precious lives and these collective sacrifices made by people and leadership are our great asset which will be written in golden words in the history of our immense sacrifices.”
Statement quoting Mirwaiz said: “It's the responsibility of the nation to protect and safeguard these sacrifices and to remain steadfast towards the final goal.”
Statement said Mirwaiz stressed that the Kashmir issue is basically a humanitarian and political issue and it can't be resolved by using military power. In an apparent reference to New Delhi, statement quoting Mirwaiz said that “extreme repressive measures employed by them would not turn away people from demanding their fundamental right to decide their destiny”.
Statement quoting Mirwaiz said: “New Delhi must acknowledge the aspirations of people and shun this approach against peace loving Kashmiris and start a meaningful process for the resolution of the dispute. Delhi can't deny the reality of Kashmir forever and the sooner it accepts the need for resolving Kashmir, the sooner peace would prevail in the sub-continent.”
Statement said Mirwaiz urged upon the party activists “to follow the mission of the martyrs and make it a way of life”.
Announcing the program for “Martyrs Week”, Statement quoting Mirwaiz said: “May 16 (Wednesday): Recitation of Quran and Qirat competition to be organized by Anjuman-Auqaf Jamia Masjid. May 17 (Thursday): A seminar to be held at APHC headquarters at Rajbagh, Srinagar. May 18 (Friday): A free medical camp will be organized by AAC at Jamia Masjid at 10 am. May 19 (Saturday): A seminar to be organized by Anjuman-e- Nusrat-ul-Islam at the Auditorium of Islamia Higher Secondary School Rajouri Kadal. May 20 (Sunday): A rally to be taken out by the workers of AAC after Zuhr prayers from party headquarters. May 21 (Monday): On the call of Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasir Malik, a complete shutdown will be observed across Kashmir in memory of Shaheed-e-Milat , Shaheed-e- Hurriyat, Martyrs of Hawal massacre and all the martyrs of Kashmir. “
Statement said: “A congregational gathering to pay tributes to martyrs will be held at martyrs’ graveyard Eidgah where JRL will address the people, offer special Fateh prayers and take a pledge to take the mission of martyrs towards its accomplishment.”