Mirwaiz cautions people against attempts of communal, sectarian divide

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) and patron Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday asked people in Kashmir—especially youth not to get provoked—as there some elements, who want to stoke sectarian and communal tensions to create rifts between sects and communities.
According to a statement issued here, talking to a group of Ulema from the shia sect, at Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal that included Moulana Ghulam Ali Gulzar, Moulana Ghulam Hassan Matoo, Moulana Ali Muhammad Jan, Moulana Haleem Sajad Hussain, Moulana Nazir Ahmed, Moulana Ghulam, Mustafa Mir, Moulana Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Moulana Ashiq Hussain Mir and others, Mirwaiz stressed on maintaining sectarian harmony and brotherhood.
Denouncing recent statements of some anti-unity and anti amity forces, Mirwaiz said that such speeches and utterances only create divisions and hatred especially at a time when entire nation is standing in unison and jointly offering priceless sacrifices for the cause of freedom.
Warning such elements, Mirwaiz said nobody would be allowed to damage the sectarian harmony and religious brotherhood of Kashmir and promised to fight these elements at all levels
Mirwaiz said that Ulemas and Imams of Masjids have a great role to play in constructing a better society and to maintain unity they should fulfill that responsibility and lead people towards the realization of Islamic ideals of compassion and tolerance. (KNS)