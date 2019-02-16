Mirwaiz calls for protection to Kashmiri's in Jammu, other states

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday called for safety to Kashmiris in Jammu and other states.
Mirwaiz expressed his distress over the reports of attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of India.
“Deeply distressed by reports of continued attacks on Kashmiri’s in Jammu and other places by communal goons let loose. Those in charge are obliged to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiris is not compromised with at a time when anti Kashmir rhetoric has been ratcheted up,” Mirwaiz write on Twitter.