About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mirwaiz calls for protection to Kashmiri's in Jammu, other states

Published at February 16, 2019 02:36 PM 0Comment(s)1875views


Mirwaiz calls for protection to Kashmiri

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday called for safety to Kashmiris in Jammu and other states.

Mirwaiz expressed his distress over the reports of attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of India.

“Deeply distressed by reports of continued attacks on Kashmiri’s in Jammu and other places by communal goons let loose. Those in charge are obliged to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiris is not compromised with at a time when anti Kashmir rhetoric has been ratcheted up,” Mirwaiz write on Twitter.  

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top