Mirwaiz, Bilal Lone visit Yasin Malik’s residence

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman MirwaizUmar Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Independent Movement chairman Bilal Gani Lone on Thursday visited the residence of incarcerated JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik to show solidarity with his family.

Reports said Mirwaiz and Lone visited the Maisuma residence of Malik and inquired from the family about his health condition.

Malik was taken ill after he went on a hunger strike in a jail in Delhi.