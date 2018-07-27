Mirwaiz, Bhat welcome Imran’s K-statement

I don’t doubt sense of judgment of Pakistani people: Bhat
Enough of bloodshed, hope peace gets chance now: Mirwaiz
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, July 26:
The separatist leaders Wednesday welcomed the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and Prime Minister in making Imran Khan that Kashmir is core issue between India and Pakistan and two countries resolve Kashmir dispute through dialogue.
The separatists are optimistic that the stable government in Pakistan will would help resume dialogue with India.
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said hope the two neighbours give real peace a chance.
“We welcome the statement of PTI chief Imran Khan calling for resolution of Kashmir dispute through dialogue in view of huge human cost of this long standing dispute especially being borne by the people of Kashmir. Hope the two neighbors give real peace a chance,” he tweeted.
The Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Geelani said they would react to Imran’s statement in a day or two after he formally forms the government.
“We will issue a statement about it. Let’s wait for some time,” said Hurriyat (G) spokesman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar.
Former Hurriyat Conference chairman and chairman of a faction of Muslim Conference, Prof Abdul Gani Bhat termed Imran’s statement as a “positive start”.
“I am always an optimistic person. People of Pakistan have chosen him. I don’t doubt the sense of judgment of people of Pakistan. They have done it well and they have done it. Governments come and go and this happens everywhere and there is nothing special about it in Pakistan,” Bhat told Rising Kashmir.
He said the conclusion he has drawn from Imran’s remarks are that dialogue is the only way out to resolve issues and ensure stability in the region.
“You can’t continue with disputes for all times to come. You will have to resolve disputes. That is what he has said that if India takes a step, we will take two steps,” Bhat said.
“I believe in talks and I hope talks will happen in any case between India and Pakistan. Avenues will open up for each one of us,” he added.
In his first address to Pakistani nation after sweeping polls, Imran said Kashmir is the core issue between India and Pakistan and two countries should resolve the dispute peacefully.