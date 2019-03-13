Mirwaiz asks MMU to call off March 16 strike

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Wednesday asked Majilis-e-Ulema (MMU) to take back the strike call on 16 March.

Mirwaiz also extended gratitude to Mutahida Ulema council, traders and civil society for their "concern and support".

Taking to Twitter, Mirwaiz said, "Express my deep gratitude to Mutahida Ulema Council J&K, the Traders fraternity and the civil society members for their concern and support, I however request Mutahida Ulema council to take back the hartal call for 16th March in this regard."

MMU, an amalgam of various religious organisations, has called for a shutdown in Kashmir on Saturday (March 16) against the National Investigation Agency (NIA) summon to Mirwaiz and ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir.

The MMU also called for peaceful protests on Friday after the afternoon congregational prayers.