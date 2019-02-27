Mirwaiz asks India, Pak to de-escalate

‘Will approach international organisations for intimidating tactics against leadership’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 27:
Appealing New Delhi and Islamabad to de-escalate the war-like situation and come to talking terms, Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday said the State administration had created a “threatening atmosphere” in the Valley.
Issuing a statement after authorities foiled his scheduled press conference at his Nigeen residence, the Mirwaiz said: “The leadership and people of Kashmir greatly urge India and Pakistan not to escalate the situation and desist from warmongering which will be a disaster for the entire region. We ask both the governments that as in the past escalation and war can never resolve the issues between them and only talking to one another is the way forward. APHC reiterates the call for dialogue.”
The Mirwaiz said there was a threatening and grave atmosphere created by the “authoritarian State” across Kashmir and people are being “psychologically intimidated”.
“Journalists and media are being targeted and two newspapers are facing reprisal,” he said.
The Mirwaiz said: “Keeping in view this wave of repression and intimidation, coercive raids were conducted at the residence of resistance leadership by the NIA on Tuesday including at mine. A cordon was laid around my house by a large number of paramilitary forces who entered the premises of my house.”
He said he was not given the copy of magisterial order for search though he was shown a copy.
“Upon leaving I was not given the seizure memo of things seized from me which is the norm. When I asked for it, I was told to approach the court for it,” the Mirwaiz said.
“Later in the NIA press release in the evening, they have used words like ‘incriminating evidence’ which is a matter of concern as there was nothing like the so-called ‘incriminating’ that was taken. As I was not given a seizure memo, any mischief can be done,” he said. “We will approach international organisations as intimidating and threatening tactics are being adopted against the leadership and activists by the authorities, which are totally undemocratic and totalitarian.”
The APHC chairman said theirs was a peaceful political movement and it was a deliberate design to link it with violence and through that route, harass, intimidate and malign them.
The Mirwaiz said a vicious and steady campaign to demonize Kashmiris and generate hate against them was promoted, especially through electronic media to justify “repression” against people and to project the people’s just struggle for self-determination as an enterprise.
“It is not difficult to understand that at a time of elections in India when other things have failed for the rulers, Kashmir is being used as the whipping boy and people of Kashmir are being targeted, threatened and intimidated to polarize Indian voters and garner votes,” he said. “Threats of removing Article 370 and Article 35-A is kept hanging over our heads like a Damocles sword to be used as and when the electoral situation for them demands.”
The Mirwaiz said they believe in dialogue to resolve the dispute.
“We have walked the talk when it came to engagement and done so in the past even at huge risks and sacrifice,” he said. “We don’t want war and violence.”