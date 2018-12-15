Mirwaiz asks GOI to stop killings in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday asked Government of Indian to stop killings in Kashmir as it will further “rebellion and hatred.”
“Terror and Trauma on Kashmiri’s continues unabated as Killing pursued as a state policy! Today morning two young civilians Aamir Ahmad and Abid Hussain of Pulwama fired upon directly by Indian forces killed on spot,scores injured while three armed youth are martyred,” Mirwaiz wrote on twitter.
He asked the Government of India to stop “this inhumanity as it will not achieve anything except further rebellion and hatred.”
Aamir and Abid were in during clashes with forces near gunfight site at Sinoo village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Reports said three militants were also killed in the gunfight.