Mirwaiz appeals for unity, warns of sectarian divide

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Monday appealed the people of Kashmir to maintain unity and vigil in view of the "mischievous forces" waiting to create a sectarian divide.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mirwaiz said, “Fervent Appeal to all peple of Kashmir to maintain unity and vigil especially in view of mischievous forces waiting to create a sectarian divide out of this most reprehensible crime against a child which is indeed a crime against all humanity. All of Kashmir stands in unison demanding sternest punishment against the brute perpetrator (sic).”
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Monday appealed the people of Kashmir to maintain unity and vigil in view of the "mischievous forces" waiting to create a sectarian divide.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mirwaiz said, “Fervent Appeal to all peple of Kashmir to maintain unity and vigil especially in view of mischievous forces waiting to create a sectarian divide out of this most reprehensible crime against a child which is indeed a crime against all humanity. All of Kashmir stands in unison demanding sternest punishment against the brute perpetrator (sic).”