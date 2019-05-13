Mirwaiz appeals for unity, warns of sectarian divide

May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Monday appealed the people of Kashmir to maintain unity and vigil in view of the "mischievous forces" waiting to create a sectarian divide.



Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mirwaiz said, “Fervent Appeal to all peple of Kashmir to maintain unity and vigil especially in view of mischievous forces waiting to create a sectarian divide out of this most reprehensible crime against a child which is indeed a crime against all humanity. All of Kashmir stands in unison demanding sternest punishment against the brute perpetrator (sic).”