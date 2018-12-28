About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mirwaiz anguished at loss of property in Watalkadal, Nawakadal blaze

Published at December 28, 2018 12:46 AM 0Comment(s)231views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 27:

 Expressing anguish over huge loss of property in the fire incident at Watal Kadal and Nawa Kadal patron of Darul-Khair Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Thursday expressed hearty solidarity and sympathy to almost dozens of families, whose houses got damaged in the blaze and stressed for the immediate rehabilitate of the sufferers.
According to a statement issued here by the Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil, on the directions of Mirwaiz a delegation of the organisation lead by Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon,Molvi Khizar, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Iqbal and the workers of Watal Kadal Nawa Kadal and Jogi Lankar Rainawari went to those areas and distributed Rice, blankets and Kitchen Kits among the sufferers as interim relief and also expressed sympathy to those whose houses gutted in the deadly blaze.
Darul-Khair Mirwaiz Manzil has been providing immediate support to poor, destitute, needy and also the suffers of natural calamities including floods and fire.

 

