‘Mirwaiz among top 5 influential persons in sub-continent’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 08:
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq has for the fifth consecutive year been chosen among the 500 most influential Muslim personalities across the globe and one among the five top most influential persons in the sub-continent by Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISISC) Jordan.
According to the RISISC-Jordan’s annual report for 2019, titled, “The Muslim 500 " Mirwaiz inherited the title of the 14th Mirwaiz, (traditional preacher of Muslims in Kashmir) in 1990 after the assassination of his father.
It states that at the young age of twenty, he became chairman and founder of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a grassroots coalition of separatists parties in J&K.
“Mirwaiz has raised the Kashmir problem at United Nations, European Parliament and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), advocating dialogue with both India and Pakistan so that the aspirations of the Kashmiri people may be realized,” it stated.
A Hurriyat (M) spokesman termed RISISC-Jordan’s annual report of declaring Mirwaiz among the most influential 500 Muslims across the world and among five in the sub-continent, as a matter of pride and honour for people of Kashmir and an acknowledgment of their rightful and just struggle for self determination.