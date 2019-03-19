About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mirwaiz again defies NIA, says willing to be questioned in Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq Monday did not appear before the NIA in New Delhi for questioning in connection with alleged terror funding case and said he was willing to be quizzed in Srinagar.
For the second time, Mirwaiz skipped the NIA summon and did not travel to New Delhi to appear before the NIA sleuths.
The NIA had issued a summon to Mirwaiz to appear before the agency headquarters in New Delhi on March 18 in a case related to alleged funding of terror and separatists in the Valley.
Mirwaiz again wrote to National Investigation Agency (NIA) through his counsel saying he had no knowledge of the case mentioned by the agency in its summon served on him on Saturday.
The Hurriyat (M) chairman said that he was willing to be quizzed in Srinagar as he fears for his security in the national capital.
A spokesman of Hurriyat (M) said Mirwaiz has sent a reply through his counsel to the NIA summon asked him to come to New Delhi on March 18 for questioning through his counsel.
“Mirwaiz has reiterated that he is willing to cooperate in the matter but has asked for the venue for examination to be shifted from Delhi to Srinagar as the concerns and apprehensions regarding travel to Delhi, expressed by him through his counsel in the earlier letter continue to remain so,” he said.
Mirwaiz’s counsel mentions in the reply that his client has informed him that on several occasions, many persons have been examined by the NIA at Humhama, Budgam.
“The counsel sees no reason why Mirwaiz cannot be examined in similar manner in Srinagar,” Hurriyat (M) spokesman said.
Earlier, Mirwaiz had been served a notice for appearing before the NIA on March 11 but the lawyer of the Mirwaiz informed the NIA, through a four-page letter, that his client was willing to cooperate as he could not travel in view of the "conditions of hostility".
"Under the prevailing conditions of hostility wherein there is a threat to the personal safety of my client, it becomes unwise for my client to travel to Delhi," counsel for the Mirwaiz, Aijaz Ahmad Dhar, had said.

 

 

