Mirwaiz again appears before NIA

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News/PTI

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq Tuesday appeared before the National Investigation Agency for the second consecutive day for questioning in connection with a allayed funding case, officials said here.

The Mirwaiz came to the NIA headquarters under police protection and will be questioned on the matter of funding of his own party -- Awami Action Committee -- and Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of several separatist organisations, the officials said.

The Mirwaiz is the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference which has in the past engaged with the NDA and UPA-led governments for talks to find a lasting solution to the Kashmir issue.

NIA served three summons to Mirwaiz. He had not responded to the first two summons citing security concerns in Delhi and has asked NIA to question him in Srinagar.

However, in the third summon NIA mentioned that the security concerns of Mirwaiz would be taken care of in Delhi.

On Sunday Mirwaiz decided to appear before the NIA following an executive meeting of the Hurriyat (M).

The moderate Hurriyat group's executive members including Professor Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Gani Lone and Masroor Ansari are accompanying Mirwaiz in Delhi.