Mir urges party cadres to remain vigilant, ensure defeat of ‘disruptive’ forces

‘Congress capable to face all challenges’
‘Congress capable to face all challenges’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 30:
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Monday reviewed the organizational affairs and activities in all the Assembly Segments of Budgam district and Batamalloo Segment at Congress Party Headquarters, Srinagar, holding threadbare discussions on the socio-political scenario obtaining in Central Kashmir.
Party also urged upon its cadres “to gear up for the challenges and ensure that forces weakening Congress party are defeated in all respects.
The party delegations comprising of senior party leaders and functionaries called on JKPCC president G A Mir and other senior leaders, briefing them about the organizational affairs and activities in Budgam, Chadura, CharariSharief, Beerwah, Khansaheb and Batmaloo (Srinagar) Assembly Segments.
The delegations apprised the leadership of hardships confronting people in their respective assembly segments and sought intervention of leadership for resolution of the problems confronting peon on ground.
The delegations also apprised the leadership on developmental scenario in their segments, briefing them about lack of development and “discrimination with people by the previous PDP-BJP regime on political lines”.
The delegations urged the leadership to take up developmental and other issues concerning people with governor administration for their early resolution.
Speaking on the occasion G A Mir said that the previous PDP-BJP regime in State and BJP Government at Delhi has vitiated the atmosphere in the State especially in valley by adopting “wrong policies” resulting in deterioration of the situation to a largest extent, the development of people and State as well has suffered immensely.
He emphasized on the party cadres “to remain vigilant and defeat the conspiracies being hatched against Congress party, for the fact, there are certain disruptive forces hell bent to weaken the Congress to serve their vested interests.” Mir said Congress is confident that it is capable enough to defeat them tooth and nail, while urgingcadres to ensure defeat of disruptive forces and serve people.
“Congress party is an instrument of service and it will continue to serve people to the best of its ability,” he said.
Those who were present on this occasion included MLA Ab Rashid Dar, Mohammad Anwar Bhat, ZahidHussain Jan, Abdul Gani Khan and others.