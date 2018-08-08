Mir urges Guv to look into people’s grievances on priority

Visits far off places in Dooru Verinag
Srinagar:
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir has expressed serious concern over the lack of basic facilities to people in far off places in Dooru Assembly Segment and elsewhere in the State, saying that the poor and down trodden people were being ignored on every count, as a result, there is great disappointment among them, as a result people are feeling isolated due to negligent attitude of State Administration.
During his visit to Nowgam, Qamar and Kapran in Dooru Assembly Segment today, G.A. Mir met various delegations of people, who apprised him of the hardships due to the negligent attitude adopted by the State Administration about the genuine issue concerning them (people).
They apprised G.A. Mir of lack of medical facilities adding that that due to shortage of medicines at PHCs (Primary Health Centers) and other health Centre like local dispensaries in Nowgam, Qamar and Kapran, they are facing lot of difficulties, even they do not get the required quantity of Medicines, which is not only unfortunate, but highly condemnable on the part of State Administration especially the Health department of the State.
They also complained of substandard medicines that are being supplied to health Centre’s in these areas, as a result, health sector has worsened to a largest extent in these areas.
Expressing serious concern over the pathetic condition of people in far off places of Dooru, G.A. Mir lashed out at the State Administration over being insensitive towards the people in down trodden section of people facing lot of hardships to due to lack of medical facilities in these areas.
He emphasized upon the Governor’s Administration to look into the genuine demands of people and ensure that required quantity of Medicines of A Grade and Essentials are provided to people in far off and hilly areas in Dooru and elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir State, ensuring that people are provided required quantity of medicines, essentials and other facilities concerning people.
The people also emphasized G.A. Mir to take up the matter of substandard medicine with State Administration, so that action is taken to fix responsibility.