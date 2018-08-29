Mir urges Govt to fulfil demands of SSA teachers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 28:
Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) President and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir on Tuesday urged the Governor led administration to fulfil the demands of Sarva Shikhsha Abhiyaan (SSA) teachers and also implement the policy framed by the erstwhile government for casual labourers and daily wagers.
Mir in a statement said that the previous government framed the policy for the casual labourers and daily wagers but the policy was not implemented on the ground due to some unknown reasons therefore, leaving the causal labourers and daily wagers to suffer.
“I appeal the Governor led administration to look into the matter and implement the policy on the ground so that the causal labours and daily wagers would heave a sigh of relief,” he said.
Mir said that the government has so far failed to fulfil the promises done with the SSA teachers who are on roads to press for their demands.
He said that the state government has so far made several assurances with SSA teachers but failed to fulfill their promises.
“The teachers are on roads to press for their demands due to which the education of students has come to a halt,” Mir said urging the government to look into the matter at an earliest so that the sufferings of students would come to an end.